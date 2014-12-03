CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds steady ahead of Bank of Canada

* Canadian dollar at C$1.1388 or 87.81 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was steady against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate announcement and monetary policy statement later this morning and as oil prices stabilized for the time being. At 9:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.1388 to the greenback, or 87.81 U.S. cents, steady from Tuesday's close of C$1.1394, or 87.77 U.S. cents. Crude prices, which have been volatile since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would not cut production levels despite a market glut, rose slightly after falling by more than $2 in the previous session. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Canada's announcement at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) to see how a recent string of positive economic data and oil prices, which have plunged nearly 40 percent since June, might figure into the central bank's policy statement. Canada is a major exporter of oil and its currency has dropped in recent month alongside oil prices. Canadian government bond prices were generally higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year flat, yielding 1.009 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 8 Canadian cents to yield 1.948 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)