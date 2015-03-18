FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens sharply from six-year lows after Fed news
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
March 18, 2015 / 6:24 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ strengthens sharply from six-year lows after Fed news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened sharply from six-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled a more cautious outlook for U.S. economic growth and slashed its projected interest rate path.

The Canadian dollar, which had already begun strengthening notably ahead of the Fed's announcement, touched C$1.2682 against the greenback, or 78.85 U.S. cents, after the statement. This was firmer than Tuesday's finish of C$1.2785, or 78.22 and significantly stronger than the C$1.2824, or 77.98 U.S. cents, it hit earlier in the session, its weakest level since March 2009. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.