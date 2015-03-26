FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 years ago
CANADA-FX-C$ see-saws to strength after Poloz speech
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
March 26, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA-FX-C$ see-saws to strength after Poloz speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained ground against the U.S. dollar after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday the central bank's January rate cut had bought the central bank some time to examine the effects of cheaper oil.

The Canadian dollar weakened briefly to C$1.2462 against the greenback, or 80.24 U.S. cents, immediately after details of the speech were released, but then climbed to C$1.2435, or 80.42 U.S. cents. That was firmer than Wednesday's North American session close at C$1.2517, or 79.89 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.