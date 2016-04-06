CANADA FX DEBT-C$ seesaws a day after disappointing trade data, as oil rallies

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3153, or 76.03 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar seesawed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose, with the currency trading in a narrow range a day after disappointing trade data dented optimism about the economy's strength at the start of 2016. Crude oil futures rose as hopes for an agreement among exporters to freeze output underpinned the market. U.S. crude prices were up 2.54 percent at $36.80 a barrel. Data on Tuesday showed Canadian exports slumped in February by the most in nearly seven years, raising doubt among some analysts about the rebalancing of Canada's economy towards non-energy exports. That concern may be echoed by the Bank of Canada at its April 13 interest rate announcement. At 9:51 a.m. EDT (1351 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3153 to the greenback, or 76.03 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3157, or 76.01 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3124, while its weakest level was C$1.3187. The currency has pulled back 2.2 percent since reaching its strongest in 5-1/2 months at C$1.2859 last week. It touched on Tuesday its weakest in more than a week at C$1.3219. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve in sympathy with Treasuries as oil prices rose and after activity in China's service sector strengthened in March. The two-year price fell 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.528 percent and the benchmark 10-year was down 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.188 percent. The 10-year yield touched on Tuesday its lowest in five weeks at 1.157 percent. The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is due at 10 a.m. EDT (14 GMT). It is expected to show the pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in March after slowing sharply the month before. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)