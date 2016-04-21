CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens slightly as oil retreats

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2677, or 78.88 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across maturity curve TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on a pullback in oil prices on Thursday, one day after notching a fresh nine-month high. Canada's currency has strengthened 16 percent since falling to a 12-year low in January, helped by the recent rebound in oil prices and the unraveling of expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate cut. The price of U.S. crude was down 0.93 percent to $43.77 a barrel, still near a five-month high, after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said non-OPEC production would fall this year by the most in a generation and help rebalance a market dogged by oversupply. At 9:26 a.m. EDT (1326 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2677 to the greenback, or 78.88 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.2650, or 79.05 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2628, while its weakest was C$1.2681. The Canadian dollar weakened against the euro to C$1.4430 after the European Central Bank held interest rates unchanged. On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said it could take Canada more than three years to recover from the shock of low oil prices, citing persistently negative factors in its resource-rich economy. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year price fell 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.635 percent and the new benchmark 10-year was down 34 Canadian cents to yield 1.467 percent. The curve steepened, as the spread between the two-year and 10-year yields widened by 2.7 basis points to 83.2 basis points, indicating underperformance for longer-dated maturities. Canadian retail sales data for February and inflation data for March are scheduled to be released on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)