FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
August 21, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in 2 months

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ nudges higher as retail sales, Jackson Hole in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2575 or 79.52 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
marginally firmer against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as
investors look toward comments from central bank officials at
the annual Jackson Hole summit and domestic retail sales data
later this week.
    The world's top central bankers will be gathering at the
annual central banking conference and markets will be closely
watching for any signals on monetary policy direction.
    Last week, the currency touched a two-week high against a
U.S. dollar weighed by political uncertainty, after Canadian
data showed an uptick in the rate of underlying inflation and
oil prices jumped.
    At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, up
0.1 percent.
    The currency was trading between C$1.2567 and C$1.2608. 
    The loonie's modest gains come even as U.S. crude       
prices slipped 0.47 percent to $48.28 a barrel, as the late
rally last week prompted investors to close positions at a
higher price.             
    Domestic data showed wholesale trade slipping by 0.5 percent
in June following eight consecutive monthly increases, greater
than the 0.2 percent forecast by analysts.             
    Retail sales figures for June due on Tuesday will be the
week's main data highlight, with a Reuters poll forecasting a
modest 0.3 percent rise, but flat when autos sales are excluded.
  
    Longer term Canadian government bond prices were lower
across the maturity curve, with the two-year            price
flat to yield 1.244 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            rising 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.867 percent.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.