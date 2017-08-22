FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
August 22, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 2 months ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to 3-week high after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2543 or 79.73 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday
after robust domestic retail sales data for June bolstered
expectations the Bank of Canada could raise interest rates in
October.
    Retail sales, which hit a record C$48.99 billion ($38.88
billion), were up in six of the 11 sectors and grew by 1.1
percent when weak auto sales and lower gasoline prices were
excluded.             
    The currency touched C$1.2526 to the U.S. dollar, or 79.83
U.S. cents, after the data was released, its strongest level
since August 1.
    At 9:19 a.m. ET (1319 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2543, or 79.73 U.S. cents, up 0.1 percent.
    Its weakest level of the session was C$1.2595, hit during
overnight trading.
    "Positioning makes it challenging for the CAD rally to
persist but lack of support on the USD side, coupled with some
improvement in tier one data, suggest a possible test of the
lows near C$1.2414," TD Securities' Fred Demers and Mark
McCormick wrote in a research note following the data.
    The U.S. dollar rebounded broadly against major currencies
ahead of the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, later this week, with investors hoping to glean more
insight into the monetary policy outlook.       
    Canadian government bond prices fell across the maturity
curve, with the two-year            price down 4 Canadian cents
to yield 1.271 percent and the benchmark 10-year            
falling 32 Canadian cents to yield 1.919 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -4.3 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -27.7 basis points.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bill Trott)

