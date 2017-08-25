FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
August 25, 2017 / 1:36 PM / in 2 months

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat as traders eye Jackson Hole speeches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2520, or 79.87 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was steady
against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as investors looked ahead to
key central bank speeches amid the lack of domestic events to
steer further direction in thin trading.
    Traders will parse for clues from speeches by U.S. Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen and European Central Bank head Mario
Draghi later on Friday at the annual central bankers meeting in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The two officials are expected to stay
the course on monetary policy.             
    At 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar          
traded at C$1.2520 to the greenback, or 79.87 U.S. cents,
unchanged from the previous session's close and mostly
underperforming against other major counterparts.
    The currency traded within a tight range between C$1.2503
and C$1.2539.
    Prices of oil, a major Canadian export, rose modestly on
Friday, as the U.S. petroleum industry braced for Hurricane
Harvey, flagged to potentially become the biggest storm to hit
the U.S. mainland in more than a decade. U.S. crude       
prices were up 0.23 percent to $47.54 a barrel.             
     
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year            price up 0.5
Canadian cent to yield 1.264 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.886 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -7.8 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -30.6 basis points.
    

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

