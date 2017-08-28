CANADA FX DEBT-C$ reverses gains as oil price slumps on storm concerns

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2498 or 80.01 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the greenback on Monday, reversing earlier session gains as U.S. oil prices sank on concerns over refinery shutdowns in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey. U.S. oil prices were hurt by expectations that inventories will rise due to Texas refineries getting knocked out by flooding from Harvey, which was the most powerful hurricane to hit the state in more than 50 years. Oil is a key Canadian export. At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2498 to the greenback, or 80.01 U.S. cents, down 0.1 percent. "Are you going to have a squeeze on production which would drive oil prices higher, or is this going to be an inventory issue, which would drive oil prices lower? The market's caught in between that," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. Sahota said the market settled on softer oil prices, which is keeping Canadian dollar strength in check. The loonie's retreat came even as the U.S. dollar extended Friday's losses, after Federal Reserve Janet Yellen failed to mention U.S. monetary policy at the closely watched Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers in Wyoming. The U.S. currency hit 16-month lows against a basket of major rivals as worries over how Tropical Storm Harvey might impact the country's economy added further pressure. The Canadian dollar, which had strengthened more than 2 percent in the last two weeks, traded between C$1.2445 and C$1.2503. Canadian second-quarter growth data, due on Thursday, will be the next key datapoint for investors looking for direction. The market has mostly priced in a second rate hike from the Bank of Canada this fall amid a string of robust domestic economic data, with most betting on a hike in October. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve. The two-year price was up 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.265 percent and the benchmark 10-year rose 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.867 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -6.4 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -28.9 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)