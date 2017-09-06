FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
September 6, 2017

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips ahead of rate decision as data shows weaker exports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2400, or 80.65 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across a steeper yield curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart as domestic trade data
showed a drop in exports, while investors awaited an interest
rate decision later in the morning from the Bank of Canada.
    Canada's trade deficit shrank to C$3.04 billion in July from
C$3.76 billion in June, Statistics Canada said. In volume terms,
imports fell by 2.3 percent while exports dropped by 1.1
percent.             
    "It is possibly seeing some impact from the stronger
(Canadian) dollar weighing on export growth," said Paul Ferley,
assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada. "Exports had
been one area that the Bank (of Canada) had been looking for to
provide support to growth."
    The central bank, in its decision due to be announced at 10
a.m. (1400 GMT), will likely leave rates unchanged, a Reuters
poll released on Friday showed. The bank will probably wait
until October to raise them, according to the survey.
    Still, the chances of a hike this week have climbed to
nearly 40 percent, the overnight index swaps market has
indicated, from around 20 percent before data on Thursday
showing Canada's economy expanded in the second quarter at its
fastest pace in nearly six years.
    The central bank raised rates in July for the first time in
nearly seven years. Its policy rate stands at 0.75 percent.
    At 9:14 a.m. ET (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2400 to the greenback, or 80.65 U.S. cents, down
0.2 percent.
    The currency traded in a range of C$1.2365 to C$1.2407. It
touched on Tuesday its strongest since June 2015 at C$1.2336.
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong
global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast
refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due
to Storm Harvey.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.23 percent at $49.26 a
barrel.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper
yield curve, with the two-year            price up 0.5 Canadian
cent to yield 1.347 percent and the 10-year             falling
14.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.877 percent.
    The August employment report is awaited on Friday.         

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

