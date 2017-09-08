CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 2-year high as investors weigh jobs data

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2160, or 82.24 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since May 2015 at C$1.2063 * Currency advances 1.9 percent for the week * 2-year yield touches a six-year high at 1.527 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, with the currency pulling back from an earlier two-year high as investors weighed domestic jobs data and oil prices fell. Canada's economy added 22,200 jobs in August, mostly in part-time employment. "The underlying details of the report are less positive for the Canadian dollar," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo. Still, a pickup in wage growth could keep the door open to further interest rate increases from the Bank of Canada after the central bank hiked on Wednesday for the second time in three months. "I'd put the emphasis upon wages and I think we are on the path to 2.5 to 3 percent wage growth off into next year," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank. Chances of another rate hike by the end of the year nudged up to 73 percent from 69 percent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, tumbled more than 3 percent on worries that energy demand would be hit hard as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms in a century, headed toward Florida and the U.S. Southeast. At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2160 to the greenback, or 82.24 U.S. cents, down 0.4 percent. The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2165, while it touched its strongest since May 2015 at C$1.2063. For the week, the loonie advanced 1.9 percent. Losses for the loonie on Friday came despite the U.S. dollar hitting a more than 2-1/2-year low against a basket of major currencies. The greenback was pressured by reduced expectations for another Federal Reserve rate increase this year. Speculators have increased bullish bets on the loonie, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed. Canadian dollar net long positions edged up to 53,644 contracts as of Sept. 5 from 53,167 a week earlier. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 8.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.522 percent and the 10-year falling 38 Canadian cents to yield 1.983 percent. The 2-year yield touched its highest intraday since July 2011 at 1.527 percent, while the gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 5.3 basis points to a spread of -7.1 basis points, its narrowest since October 2013. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)