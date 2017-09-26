FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
September 26, 2017 / 9:02 PM / in 19 days

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from near 3-week low ahead of Poloz speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2353, or 80.95 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since Sept. 6 at C$1.2413
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against the greenback on Tuesday, recovering from an
earlier near three-week low, as investors positioned themselves
ahead of a speech the next day by Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz.
    Canada's central bank governor on Wednesday will deliver an
economic progress report, followed by a news conference. After
interest rate hikes in July and September, markets will be
looking for clues as to how aggressively the bank may tighten
from here.
    "There is more room to hike," said Mazen Issa, senior FX
strategist at TD Securities. "We don't think there is a reason
yet to lean against the (Canadian) currency."
    Money markets see a 40 percent chance of another hike in
October, while a hike by December is almost fully discounted.
          
    It will be a hawkish sign if Poloz says that the economy is
still benefiting from considerable stimulus, Issa said.
    At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2353 to the greenback, or 80.95 U.S. cents, up
0.1 percent.    
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2330,
while it touched its weakest since Sept. 6 at C$1.2413.
    The modest gain for the loonie came as the U.S. dollar
climbed against a basket of major currencies and as prices of
oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell.
    U.S. crude        prices settled 34 cents lower at $51.88 a
barrel after investors took profits following a rally to
26-month highs.             
    The greenback reached five-week highs against the euro after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was seen as striking a
slightly hawkish tone on rates.             
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year           
dipped 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.604 percent and the 10-year
            declined 15 Canadian cents to yield 2.114 percent.
    On Friday, the 10-year yield touched its highest since
October 2014 at 2.135 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and Jonathan Oatis)

