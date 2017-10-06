FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Canada Dollar Report
October 6, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in 9 days

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from 5-week low as wage growth accelerates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2556, or 79.64 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches a 5-week low at C$1.2600 before recovering
    * Canadian jobs rise by 10,000 in September
    * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve

    TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, recovering from a
five-week low, after domestic data showed a pickup in wages and
pointed to a tightening labor market.
    The Canadian economy added 10,000 jobs in September, below
forecasts for a 14,500 gain, data from Statistics Canada showed.
But the pace of wage growth was the fastest in more than a year.
            
    "At 2.2 percent, (wage growth) is above inflation, and it is
a sign that the job market is tightening," said Desjardins
Capital Markets senior economist Jimmy Jean.
    The Bank of Canada has pointed to labor market slack even
after it raised interest rates twice in the last few months
following rapid expansion in the domestic economy this year.
    Still, Jean does not expect the central bank to hike again
as soon as this month because of the Canadian dollar's strength.
    "It sounds like the Bank of Canada wants to take a bit of a
pause and assess the impact (of rate hikes), particularly the
impact on the currency," Jean said.
    Data on Thursday showed the country's exports, which lose
competitiveness as the currency strengthens, fell for the third
straight month in August.
    Chances of a rate hike in October edged up but remained
below 20 percent after the data, the overnight index swaps
market indicated. They had been nearly 40 percent before
Governor Stephen Poloz signaled last week that a third hike was
not imminent.           
    At 9:21 a.m. ET (1321 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
up 0.1 percent at C$1.2556 to the greenback, or 79.64 U.S.
cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2542,
while it touched its weakest since Aug. 31 at C$1.2600.
    The gain for the loonie came despite lower prices for oil,
one of Canada's major exports, and the U.S. dollar's       
slight rise against a basket of major currencies.
    U.S. data showed a loss of jobs in September because of
hurricanes but also a pickup in wage growth that boosted chances
of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December.             
    U.S. crude        tumbled 2.48 percent to $49.53 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
           fell 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.547 percent, and the
10-year             declined 35 Canadian cents to yield 2.146
percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

