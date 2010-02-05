FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
Canada dollar rises on above-forecast jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 5, 2010 / 12:20 PM / 8 years ago

Canada dollar rises on above-forecast jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose on Friday after data showed the Canadian economy created more jobs than expected in January.

Canadian employment rose by 43,000 in January, against forecasts for a smaller 15,000 rise. This brought the unemployment rate down to 8.3 percent from 8.4 percent, compared with forecasts for a rate of 8.5 percent. [ID:nOTT003859]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose to C$1.0718, around the day's high, from C$1.0749 just beforehand, taking it off an earlier three-month low of C$1.0781.

Reporting by London Forex Team

