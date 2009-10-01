CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ticks up on commodities, bonds rise

* Canadian dollar steady at 93.41 U.S. cents

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly higher against the U.S. currency on Thursday morning as commodity prices were steady and market players prepared for Friday's U.S. jobs figures.

The price of oil CLc1, a key Canadian export, was steady above $70 a barrel after jumping more than 5 percent on Wednesday. Gold was also steady.

"What we're seeing so far in the North American session has been buying of commodity-type currencies. Commodities are consolidating," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"It's relatively thin, the data that's come out, by and large, has been somewhat offsetting from a (U.S.) dollar perspective."

Data on Thursday showed personal spending in the United States rose at its fastest pace in nearly eight years in August, but the number of workers filing new claims for jobless benefits rose last week, indicating a weak labor market would weigh on economic recovery. [ID:nN01395512]

No Canadian data was on tap for Thursday.

At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0705 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.41 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's close at C$1.0707 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.40 U.S. cents.

Friday's U.S. jobs report will have a larger influence on both currency and bond markets. The report is expected to show the pace of job losses in September slowed from August, while the jobless rate is seen rising. ECONUS

Market players were also digesting comments by the European Union's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Joaquin Almunia, who said euro strength would be discussed when G7 officials meet in Istanbul on the weekend. [ID:nWEA3160]

His comments followed statements from finance officials around the world in the past week on their discomfort with their currencies' strength against the U.S. dollar, which has tumbled around 10 percent against a basket of major currencies in the past six months.

Canadian bonds were higher across the curve on the surprise jump in U.S. weekly jobless claims, while North American stocks started lower, lifting the appeal of safe-haven government bonds.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR rose 5 Canadian cents to C$99.55 to yield 1.243 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR gained 22 Canadian cents to C$103.82 to yield 3.284 percent. The 30-year bond CA30YT=RR climbed 20 Canadian cents to C$119.80 to yield 3.832 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)