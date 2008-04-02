FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 years ago
Canadian dollar rides commodities to 2-week high
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 2, 2008 / 11:55 PM / 9 years ago

Canadian dollar rides commodities to 2-week high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, April 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped to
its highest closing level in two weeks versus the U.S. dollar
on Wednesday as prices for key Canadian exports such as oil and
gold rebounded.
 Canadian bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries lower across
the curve as testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke left investors thinking the central bank may soon back
away from aggressive interest rate cuts.
 The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0136 to the U.S. dollar,
or 98.66 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0217 to the U.S. dollar, or
97.88 U.S. cents, at Tuesday's close.
 Getting the credit for the commodity-linked Canadian
dollar's rally was a rally in oil prices above $104 a barrel
and a rebound in gold prices from the two-month low that was
reached on Tuesday.
 Also helping the currency's rise was a slide on U.S. stock
markets, while the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index stuck
higher.
 "It's been a day where initially the U.S. dollar tried to
go a little bit higher as it was sort of a feel good for North
America," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange
trading at Scotia Capital.
 "But after the U.S. stock markets faded, the TSE hung on
and we saw the U.S. dollar back off a bit and Canada has
managed to hang in very well."
 A speech early on Wednesday by Bank of Canada Senior Deputy
Governor Paul Jenkins did not affect the Canadian dollar as he
repeated comments the bank made last month when it cut interest
rates.
 Jenkins offered no clue on whether the central bank's
thinking on interest rates had changed, and singled out a
sluggish U.S. economy as the biggest economic challenge for the
rest of the world. He also stressed the need to keep inflation
low, stable and predictable.
 Key March jobs data due out of the United States and Canada
on Friday could open the door to another Canadian dollar rally,
especially if the number from the United States, Canada's key
trading partner, is solid.
 "You know what markets are like and if we do see some more
positive news out of the U.S., people will start grasping at
straws here hoping that things have turned the corner in the
U.S.," Butler said.
 "I think it's clearly too soon to say that, but we all live
in hope that things aren't maybe as bad in the U.S., or that
the worst is behind us now, and we can start to look ahead to
brighter times."
 BONDS PINNED LOWER
 Canadian bond prices were pinned lower as Bernanke said
U.S. growth should pick up later this year as interest rate
cuts and other emergency steps take root.
 Those comments overshadowed Bernanke's comment that the
U.S. economy may slip into recession during the first half of
2008.
 "Once again it's the notion that the Fed's more than
willing to come to rescue in the financial sector and do
whatever it takes to ease any systemic risks," said Mark
Chandler, fixed income strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
 "That overwhelmed the fact that the Fed continues to see a
very challenged outlook and possibly recession in the first
half of the year."
 Also weighing on bond prices was U.S. data released earlier
in the session that showed the U.S. private sector unexpectedly
added jobs in March.
 The data on the private sector followed months of grim
economic data out of the United States and offered a touch of
optimism about the health of the U.S. economy.
 The two-year bond dropped 22 Canadian cents to C$102.15 to
yield 2.906 percent. The 10-year bond fell 51 Canadian cents to
C$102.86 to yield 3.629 percent.
 The yield spread between the two- and 10-year bonds was
72.3 basis points, down from 78.0 points at the previous
close.
 The 30-year bond fell 48 Canadian cents to C$116.10 to
yield 4.053 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
yielded 4.404 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 2.05, up from
2.03 percent at the previous close.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.