6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases with oil, election uncertainty
#Canada Dollar Report
May 2, 2011 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ eases with oil, election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * C$ edges down to $1.0537, bond prices slip
 * Canada general election too tight to call
 * Bin Laden death pulls down commodity prices
 TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened
from a 3-1/2 year high against the U.S. dollar on Monday,
pulled down by falling oil and commodity prices after U.S.
forces killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
 Canadian government bond prices were slightly weaker across
the curve as equity markets were boosted in reaction to the
death of the West's most wanted man.
 Oil, gold and silver prices all fell as the news swept
across thinly traded financial markets. But investors warned
that this kind of reaction to major news is often only
temporary, and the initial gains were already cooling.
[MKTS/GLOB] [ID:nL3E7G20ZD]
 A too-close-to-call general election in Canada on Monday
added a bit of pressure on the Canadian currency as the vote
could just as easily hand the ruling Conservatives a solid grip
on power or leave them so weak they could soon lose office.
[ID:nN02201446]
 "We may see a bit of Canadian dollar weakness drift into
the market just on uncertainty with the election results," said
John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex, noting the
domestic currency was broadly underperforming.
 The right-of-center Conservatives, who have governed Canada
since early 2006, started the campaign with a healthy lead, but
has since seen their lead dwindle in the face of a campaign by
the left-leaning New Democrats, a pro-labor party that has
never held power in Canada.
 "I don't think it's going to matter who gets in. Eventually
the market will come to the terms (with) Canada is a stable
country. Things will be fine and the Canadian dollar will
strengthen," Curran said.
 At 8 a.m. (1300 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9490
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0537, down from C$0.9464 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0566, at Friday's North American session close.
 In the short-term, the 3-1/2 year high hit on Friday at
C$0.9450 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0582, will be closely
watched.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 3 Canadian cents to
yield 1.720 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR  fell
15 Canadian cents to yield 3.231 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

