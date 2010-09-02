FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$, bonds slip in cautious trade ahead of US jobs
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 2, 2010 / 8:43 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$, bonds slip in cautious trade ahead of US jobs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

   * C$ slips to 94.92 U.S. cents
 * Bonds prices fall, hurt by positive U.S. data
 * Markets cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report
 (Updates prices to market close)
 TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar turned lower
against the U.S. currency on Thursday, giving up some of the
previous session's strong gains, with market players guarded a
day before a key U.S. employment report.
 Investors will be closely monitoring August's non-farm
payrolls report on Friday for signs of whether the U.S. economy
can forge a stronger recovery after Thursday's data eased fears
of a new recession.
 The monthly jobs report is expected to show a third
straight decline. [ID:nN31235915]
 "We really did have a tremendous day yesterday and we have
non-farm, which is looming tomorrow, so I think as we await
that, there is a holding pattern going on in some currencies,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia
Capital.
 "Canada has just given up some of yesterday's gains."
 The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 closed at C$1.0535 to the U.S.
dollar, or 94.92 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0520 to the U.S.
dollar, or 95.06 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.
 It jumped more than a penny on Wednesday as risk appetite
rose on stronger than expected Chinese and U.S. economic data,
which soothed investor fears about the lagging recovery.
 Thursday's U.S. data showed pending sales of previously
owned U.S. homes rebounded unexpectedly in July and new claims
for jobless benefits fell last week. ECON
 But the Canadian dollar turned lower even as riskier assets
such as North American stock markets held firm, while
influential oil prices were also up on the day.
 A Reuters poll on Thursday found global currency
strategists expect the Canadian dollar will be little changed
against the greenback over the next few months, and gain
slightly after that. They said the chances of it returning to
parity with the U.S. dollar have diminished. [CAD/POLL]
 BONDS HOLD LOWER
 Domestic bonds were weaker across the curve as double-dip
fears receded on the positive economic data.
 But the big test is still Friday's U.S. jobs report, which
could firm up the market's expectations of the Bank of Canada's
next interest rate move, given that the central bank has said
it is monitoring developments in the United States.
 The sputtering U.S. economy has displaced European debt
problems as the top worry for Canadian policymakers, but even
as gloom settles over the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of
Canada looks set to raise rates for a third time this year.
[ID:nN01259189]
 The bank's Sept. 8 rate decision is one of the closest
calls in some time. Markets are pricing in an almost even
probability of a hike based on yields on overnight index swaps,
according to a Reuters calculation. BOCWATCH
 Another Reuters poll on Thursday showed most primary
dealers and global forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to
boost interest rates next week but then step to the sidelines
for at least the rest of the year. [CA/POLL]
 Canada's two-year bond CA2YT=RR dipped 4 Canadian cents
to yield 1.28 percent, while the 10-year issue CA10YT=RR
dropped 15 Canadian cents to yield 2.864 percent.
 In new issues, the province of British Columbia sold C$500
million of bonds due 2042. [CA-TNC]
 Canadian assets were little changed by the European Central
Bank's decision to keep interest rates on hold at a record low,
as expected, amid a lopsided economic recovery and continued
worries about the banking sector. [ID:nFRK015200]
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob
Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.