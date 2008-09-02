FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 years ago
Canadian dollar touches 1-year low as oil skids
#Canada Dollar Report
September 2, 2008 / 8:46 PM / 9 years ago

Canadian dollar touches 1-year low as oil skids

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 * Canadian dollar falls as much as 1 cent from Friday
 * Steep drop in oil prices blamed for currency's retreat
 * Bond prices rally ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its
lowest level against the greenback in more than a year on
Tuesday, thanks to a slide in oil prices and a U.S. dollar that
rallied against a number of major currencies.
 Domestic bond prices, which were down early in the session,
finished higher across the curve as dealers fled stocks in
favor of more secure assets like government debt ahead of the
Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement on Wednesday.
 The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0686 to the U.S. dollar,
or 93.58 U.S. cents, down from C$1.0620 to the U.S. dollar, or
94.16 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.
 The Bank of Canada did not provide an official close for
the Canadian dollar on Monday due to the Labour Day holiday.
 The currency retreated along with oil and gas prices on
Tuesday after initial assessments showed that Hurricane Gustav
had spared major U.S. production facilities in the Gulf of
Mexico.
 The aftermath of Gustav also allowed the market to focus
more on slowing world energy demand and rising stockpiles,
which are all negatives for the currency, because Canada is a
key oil exporter.
 During the overnight session the Canadian dollar dropped to
C$1.0748 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.04 U.S. cents, its lowest
level since mid-Augsut 2007.
 But even as oil prices bounced off their lows, the currency
did not follow along as the greenback rallied against a slew of
currencies, given concerns about major economies outside the
United States.
 "We're sort of seeing that there is an underlying bid tone
for the U.S. dollar because we are seeing the Canadian dollar
did not make any headway, even though oil prices have come
back," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
 According to Watt, hesitation ahead of key interest rate
announcements from the Bank of Canada, European Central Bank
and Bank of England this week was keeping currencies in those
zones from making any headway versus the greenback.
 Most Canadian primary securities dealers do not expect the
Bank of Canada to alter its key overnight rate on Sept. 3, but
most feel the next move it does make will likely be a cut.
 "The Bank of Canada has surprised us before so you never
quite know when they're going to let a knuckler go," said Watt.
"So you don't want to get too settled in to think they they are
going to do what you expect them to do."
 BOND PRICES RALLY
 Canadian bond prices finished higher across the curve but
the move was limited as dealers remained hesitant on the first
day of trading after a long weekend and ahead of Wednesday's
Bank of Canada rate announcement.
 While most dealers expect the Bank of Canada to leave its
key interest rate steady at 3 percent through the end of the
year, plenty of focus will rest on the statement that comes
with the rate announcement for clues as to the timing of the
central bank's next move.
 Helping to give a boost to bond prices was a slide of more
than 470 points on the Toronto Stock Exchange's main index,
which was weighed down by retreating energy shares.
 "People were neutral going into the long weekend and
neutral coming out and they are not going to make any drastic
moves until they see what the Bank of Canada says," said
Sheldon Dong, fixed income analyst at TD Waterhouse Private
Investment.
 "The market doesn't expect the Bank of Canada to be cutting
rates at all tomorrow and they will be much more interested
about what it has to say about future rate cuts."
 The two-year bond rose 9 Canadian cents to C$100.19 to
yield 2.662 percent, while the 10-year rallied 44 Canadian
cents to C$106.27 to yield 3.484 percent.
 The yield spread between the two-year and 10-year bond was
85.9 basis points, unchanged from the previous close.
 The 30-year bond increased 35 Canadian cents to C$117.05
for a yield of 3.996 percent. In the United States, the 30-year
treasury yielded 4.356 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 2.43 percent,
down from 2.44 percent at the previous close.

