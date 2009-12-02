FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ticks higher as gold price hits record
#Canada Dollar Report
December 2, 2009 / 1:46 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ticks higher as gold price hits record

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 * Canadian dollar up at C$1.0452 to the U.S. dollar
 * Bond prices flat to lower
 TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar inched up on
Wednesday, helped higher as the price of gold hit a record
high, in part on expectations of a fresh leg of U.S. dollar
weakness.
 But the move was measured given recent gains as the
"drivers of dollar/Canada are fairly mixed," said Camilla
Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
 "Gold's reached a new high, which is probably the biggest
story," said Sutton. "Gold having reached a new high has given
some of the commodity currencies a slight advantage."
 Gold hit a record high at $1,216.75 an ounce in Europe on
Wednesday, with funds lengthening positions due to expectations
of a fresh leg of dollar weakness and more central bank buying.
[GOL/] But that was partly offset by weak oil prices on demand
concerns. [O/R]
 Sutton also noted U.S. stock index futures, a key barometer
of investor risk appetite, were little changed on Wednesday.
 At 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0452 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.68 U.S cents, slightly
higher than Tuesday's finish at C$1.0467 to the U.S. dollar, or
95.54 U.S cents.
 Also on Wednesday, Canada maintained its estimate of a
record high 2009-10 budget deficit of C$55.9 billion, and said
it would cut the deficit in half in two years by winding down
its economic stimulus plan.[ID:nN02536715]
 The market "is paying attention" to the report on Canada's
stimulus plan, but the news did not significantly impact the
currency, said Sutton.
 Domestic bond prices were mostly flat to lower across the
curve, tracking U.S. Treasuries, which were little changed
after a mixed private sector jobs report. [US/]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 ((jennifer.kwan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8178; Reuters
Messaging: jennifer.kwan.reuters.net@reuters.com))
