CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ticks higher as gold price hits record

* Canadian dollar up at C$1.0452 to the U.S. dollar

* Bond prices flat to lower

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar inched up on Wednesday, helped higher as the price of gold hit a record high, in part on expectations of a fresh leg of U.S. dollar weakness.

But the move was measured given recent gains as the "drivers of dollar/Canada are fairly mixed," said Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"Gold's reached a new high, which is probably the biggest story," said Sutton. "Gold having reached a new high has given some of the commodity currencies a slight advantage."

Gold hit a record high at $1,216.75 an ounce in Europe on Wednesday, with funds lengthening positions due to expectations of a fresh leg of dollar weakness and more central bank buying. [GOL/] But that was partly offset by weak oil prices on demand concerns. [O/R]

Sutton also noted U.S. stock index futures, a key barometer of investor risk appetite, were little changed on Wednesday.

At 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0452 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.68 U.S cents, slightly higher than Tuesday's finish at C$1.0467 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.54 U.S cents.

Also on Wednesday, Canada maintained its estimate of a record high 2009-10 budget deficit of C$55.9 billion, and said it would cut the deficit in half in two years by winding down its economic stimulus plan.[ID:nN02536715]

The market "is paying attention" to the report on Canada's stimulus plan, but the news did not significantly impact the currency, said Sutton.

