CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher, bonds up before Fed

* Investors await Fed details on next round of QE

* C$ rises to 99.21 U.S. cents; parity in sight

* Bonds prices trade flat to higher

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pushed higher against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, while government bonds were flat-to-higher ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely-anticipated announcement of a stimulus plan.

The Fed's statement, due at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT), is expected to outline the U.S. central bank's second round of quantitative easing through the purchase of bonds.

Markets are generally priced for the Fed to commit to buying between $80 billion and $100 billion worth of assets per month under a new program to bolster a timid economic recovery. [ID:nNLLRLE6LL] [ID:nN02172993]

Riskier assets advanced as world stocks hit a two-year high, while U.S. crude oil prices climbed to a six-month high near $85 for a second straight session. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Opening the taps for (easing is) obviously empowering the market to go on a buying spree for riskier assets with the promise of virtually free money," said John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex, a commercial foreign exchange dealing firm.

"I still think there's a lot of hard times ahead. Once we get past this, it'll be interesting to see what other central banks say and do. I don't think that this can be a one-way bet."

Following the Fed's decision, investors will also contend with policy decisions from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. U.S. and Canadian monthly jobs data are due on Friday.

Parity with the U.S. dollar was again a near-term possibility as the Canadian dollar traded as high as C$1.0064 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.36 U.S. cents.

At 8:40 a.m., the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0080 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.21 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0095 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.06 U.S. cents, at the previous close.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR edged up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.419 percent, while the 10-year bond CA0YT=RR rose 20 Canadian cents to yield 2.850 percent.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)