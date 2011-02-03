CANADA FX DEBT-C$ follows euro lower as greenback jumps

* C$ weaker at $1.0100

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart, which strengthened as the euro weakened after European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet sounded less hawkish than expected during a news conference.

The euro fell sharply against the greenback as markets focused on the ECB's view that inflation is not a danger, dampening speculation of an ECB interest-rate hike. [FRX/]

The euro's struggles helped to boost the U.S. dollar's fortunes against a range of currencies including the Canadian dollar, said Sacha Tihanyi, currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"For the FX market, it's all about the euro right now," he said.

At 11:57 a.m. (1657 GMT), the Canadian currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9901 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0100, down from Wednesday's North American finish of C$0.9882 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0119.

Jack Spitz, director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial, noted the euro had been better bid for the last number of sessions in anticipation of more hawkish ECB stance.

"Much of the price action in the currency market has been taken off of the short-covering of U.S. dollars against euro, before and after Trichet's press conference," he said.

"So, disappointment in euro rhetoric reflecting itself in a .. slide in the euro, which combined with a global macro bid to the U.S. dollar from a risk perspective, has contributed to bids in dollar/Canada as well," he said.

Data that showed that growth in the U.S. services sector in January was the fastest in more than five years was also U.S.-dollar positive. [ID:nN03256467]

Market focus, however, was clearly on Canadian and U.S. employment figures for January, to be released on Friday. In Canada, employers are seen adding 15,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 7.6 percent. [ID:nN28144465]

After a drop in U.S. jobless claims figures on Thursday and positive private-sector employment data on Wednesday, Spitz said there is anticipation of better numbers south of the border.

This contrasts with toned down expectations in Canada after Finance Minister Jim Flaherty warned earlier this week of "a challenge" with respect to unemployment numbers. [ID:nN31215923]

Spitz said the two reports combined should contribute to volatile action on Friday morning.

He noted that the Canadian dollar's year-to-date high of C$0.9837 versus the U.S. dollar is providing near-term resistance for Canada's currency. Supporting the Canadian dollar is a technical trend channel of C$1.0037 that has been in place since late November.

Canadian bond prices edged lower, following the path of U.S. Treasuries, which weakened on worries about inflation and optimism over an economic recovery. [US/]

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.773 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR dropped 26 Canadian cents to yield 3.411 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)