9 years ago
Canadian dollar slumps on GDP report, bonds rise
#Canada Dollar Report
March 3, 2008 / 9:37 PM / 9 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 By John McCrank
 TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - A report showing that the
Canadian economy cooled in the fourth quarter took the wind out
of the sails of the Canadian dollar on Monday as investors bet
the Bank of Canada will make a deep cut to its key lending rate
when it sets monetary policy on Tuesday.
 Bond prices rose ahead of the central bank's announcement.
 The Canadian dollar closed the North American session at
US$1.0118, valuing a U.S. dollar at 98.83 Canadian cents, down
from US$1.0158, valuing a U.S. dollar at 98.44 Canadian cents,
at Friday's close.
 Data released by Statistics Canada showed the lofty
Canadian dollar, along with the slumping U.S. economy, acted as
a drag on exports and slowed annualized economic growth in the
fourth quarter to its most sluggish pace since the second
quarter of 2003.
 The economy grew just 0.8 percent on an annualized basis in
the quarter.
 For December, deteriorating exports caused gross domestic
product to shrink by 0.7 percent, against market forecasts for
a 0.2 percent decline, the report showed.
 "I know it's a December number, but it was awful and I
guess a lot of people are scratching their heads and asking why
the Bank of Canada didn't cut by 50 basis points back in
January, given all the turmoil going on," said Steve Butler,
director of foreign exchange at Scotia Capital.
 The numbers up the odds that the central bank will cut its
overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.5 percent on
Tuesday, Butler said.
 The central bank lowered its key rate by 25 basis points in
December and January, but a half-percentage point cut would be
its biggest cut since late 2001 just after the Sept. 11 attacks
in the United States.
 A Reuters poll conducted on Feb. 29 showed most of Canada's
primary dealers expect a 50-basis-point cut in the overnight
rate to 3.50 percent.
 The fall in the Canadian dollar marked a sharp turnaround
from last week when it hit its highest level in three months
given the red-hot prices of many of the key commodities that
Canada produces.
 BONDS RALLY
 Canadian bond prices rallied on widespread expectations for
a hefty Bank of Canada rate cut on Tuesday.
 "Canadian bonds outperformed the U.S. in the wake of the
GDP report this morning," said Mark Chandler, fixed income
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
 The two-year bond rose 11 Canadian cents to C$102.58 to
yield 2.717 percent. That is its lowest yield since May 2004,
and signals that the market expects more Bank of Canada easing
after Tuesday's announcement, said Chandler. Bond yields move
inversely to bond prices.
 The 10-year bond gained 12 Canadian cents to C$102.96 to
yield 3.619 percent.
 The yield spread between the two- and 10-year bond was 90.2
basis points, up from 86.1 basis points at the previous close.
 The 30-year bond edged up 2 Canadian cents to C$115.50 to
yield 4.086 percent. In the United States, the 30-year Treasury
yielded 4.441 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 2.98 percent,
down from 3.08 percent at the previous close.
 (Editing by Peter Galloway)

