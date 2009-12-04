CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps on robust domestic jobs report

* Canadian dollar up at 95.57 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower across the curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot higher on Friday after a report showed Canada's economy created more jobs than expected in November and the unemployment rate fell, suggesting a recovery is in the making.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday a net employment gain of 79,000 in November, beating analysts expectations of a 15,000 gain. The unemployment rate edged lower to 8.5 percent from 8.6 percent in October. Analysts had expected a rise to 8.7 percent. [ID:nN04141170]

Following the release of the data, the Canadian currency rose to as high as C$1.0458 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.62 U.S. cents.

"Obviously (it's) a very strong Canadian employment report, well surpassing expectations," said Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital. "The Canadian dollar has strengthened on the back of it."

Market watchers also said the report's details were strong, with full-time employment rising by 39,000, and some 40,000 were added to part-time payrolls. The job market was strongest in the services sector, with the largest growth in education, though employment changed little.

At 7:47 a.m. (1247 GMT), the Canadian dollar was C$1.0464 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.57 U.S. cents, up from Thursday's finish at C$1.0547 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.81 U.S. cents.

Investors now await U.S. November jobs data due at 8:30 a.m. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast that U.S. payrolls likely shrank by 130,000 in the month, compared with a decline of 190,000 in October.

BOND PRICES SAG

Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve following the data, but the selling began even before the release of the job's report with investors more comfortable with the notion that the Bank of Canada may raise rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Mark Chandler, fixed income strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"You can make the assumption that there was already some position for this sort of event ahead of it," he said.

