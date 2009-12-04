CANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends gains after U.S. jobs report

* Canadian dollar up at 95.48 U.S. cents

* Bond prices lower across the curve (Adds reaction to U.S. jobs data, details)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended gains on Friday morning after U.S. data showed employers cut far fewer jobs than expected in November, suggesting erosion of the labor market was in its final stages.

Following the release of the data, the Canadian currency rose to as high as C$1.0433 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.85 U.S. cents.

U.S. employers cut 11,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate fell to 10 percent from a 26-1/2-year high of 10.2 percent in October. For more see [ID:nN03103070].

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls to drop 130,000 and the jobless rate to hold steady.

"Payrolls for November fell by only 11,000 versus expectations of a 125,000 drop. And if we factor in the upward revisions to the two previous months of a whopping 159,000 this report was effectively an increase of almost 150,000 for November," Andrew Pyle, wealth advisor at ScotiaMcLeod, said in a note, adding: "Talk about surprise."

Before the U.S. jobs data, a report showed Canada's economy created more jobs than expected in November and the jobless rate fell, suggesting a recovery is in the making.

Statistics Canada reported on Friday a net employment gain of 79,000 in November, beating analysts' expectations of a 15,000 gain. The unemployment rate edged lower to 8.5 percent from 8.6 percent in October. Analysts had expected a rise to 8.7 percent. [ID:nN04141170]

"Obviously a very strong Canadian employment report, well surpassing expectations," Camilla Sutton, currency strategist at Scotia Capital, said. "The Canadian dollar has strengthened on the back of it."

Market watchers also said the report's details were strong, with full-time employment rising by 39,000, and some 40,000 added to part-time payrolls. The job market was strongest in the services sector, with the largest growth in education.

At 8:49 a.m. (1349 GMT), the Canadian dollar fell back from its high levels and stood at C$1.0473 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.48 U.S. cents, higher from Thursday's finish at C$1.0547 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.81 U.S. cents.

Crude oil, a key Canadian export, cut losses and bounced above $77 a barrel after the U.S. jobs report. [O/R]

BOND PRICES LOWER

Canadian bond prices were lower across the yield curve following the data, but the selling began even before the release of the Canadian jobs report, with investors more comfortable with the notion that the Bank of Canada may raise interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Mark Chandler, fixed income strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"You can make the assumption that there was already some position for this sort of event ahead of it," he said.

