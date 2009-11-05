CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firm after U.S. data, bonds steady

* Canadian dollar firms to 94.13 U.S. cents

* Turns positive after U.S. productivity, jobless claims

* Bonds steady, long end outperforms

* Markets await Friday's U.S., Canada October jobs data

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was slightly firmer against the U.S. currency on Thursday after data showing U.S. jobless claims fell and productivity rose at its fastest pace in six years.

The reports helped spur investor appetite for riskier assets, highlighted by a jump in U.S. stock futures after the report. [ID:nN05106320] [.N]

"Intraday we'll probably hinge off risk appetite, and what equity markets do. The Fed kept policy accommodation intact yesterday ... that suggests the U.S. dollar is generally going to struggle here," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist, at TD Securities.

The Canadian currency had hit its highest level in more than a week on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its commitment to low borrowing costs for an "extended period."

At 8:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0624 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.13 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0638 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.00 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's close.

Still, many market players were expected to hold back from major commitments ahead of jobs data from Canada and the U.S.

"It seems very quiet market at the moment. Markets are sort of struggling for direction in the short term after a fair bit of event risk this week and more to come. There's probably not much appetite to get involved at these levels," said Osborne.

Market watchers will study Friday's employment reports from both Canada and the United States for further clues on the strength of the economic recovery. Canada is expected to show the economy added 10,000 jobs in October. [ID:nN04446691]

Statistics Canada said on Thursday that permits for housing construction in Canada surged to a one-year high in September, driving up the value of overall building permits by 1.6 percent from August as expected. [ID:nN05106233]

Overnight weakness pushed the Canadian currency as low as C$1.0682 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.62 U.S. cents, as perceived higher risk currencies fell on profit-taking ahead of interest rate decisions by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Both central banks kept rates unchanged.

Meantime, Canadian bond prices were little changed to weaker as market players marked time ahead of the jobs data.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 1 Canadian cent at C$99.69 to yield 1.403 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was down 12 Canadian cents C$102.03 to yield 3.497 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)