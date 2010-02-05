FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar perks up after U.S. jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
February 5, 2010 / 2:50 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar perks up after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * Canadian dollar bounces to 93.55 U.S. cents
 * U.S. payrolls fall in Jan, jobless rate at 5-month low
 * Canada adds 43,000 jobs, unemployment rate dips
 * Bond prices lower across the curve
 (Recasts on U.S. jobs data, adds quotes)
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot higher
against the U.S. currency on Friday, as U.S. equities bounced
and investors took profits from a recent rally in the greenback
following fairly positive U.S. jobs data.
 U.S. payrolls unexpectedly fell in January, but the
unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to a five-month low,
hinting at labor market improvement. [ID:nN04115255]
 It was good news for Canada, too, with the economy adding a
surprising 43,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate
fell to 8.3 percent from 8.4 percent, according to Statistics
Canada data on Friday. [ID:nN05253705]
 The Canadian dollar initially turned slightly lower after
the U.S. data was released, a knee-jerk reaction to the weak
headline number.   
 "When they started to look at the improved unemployment
print and dig into the revisions that's when we started to see
things reverse a little bit." said George Davis, chief
technical strategist for RBC Capital Markets.
 "The main trigger point was we started to see equity
markets bounce off of their lows so that kind of helped the
Canadian dollar given the positive correlation between the
two."
 The Canadian dollar jumped to C$1.0690 to the U.S. dollar,
or 93.55 U.S. cents, from C$1.0749, or 93.03 U.S. cents just
before the Canadian jobs report.
 On Thursday, the Canadian currency closed at C$1.0727, or
93.22 U.S. cents. It touched a three-month low of C$1.0781 in
the overnight session.
 As investors regained some risk appetite, Canadian
government bond prices turned lower across the curve following
the U.S. jobs data.
 "If we continue to see the equity markets bounce, we should
see bond prices stay under pressure and bond yields nudge
higher," said Davis.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 5 Canadian cents at
C$100.43 to yield 1.287 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR was down 50 Canadian cents at C$103.00 to yield
3.372 percent.
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

