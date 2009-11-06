FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after weak Canadian job data, bonds up
#Canada Dollar Report
November 6, 2009 / 1:11 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls after weak Canadian job data, bonds up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * C$ ticks lower to 93.42 U.S. cents
 * Bond prices push higher on disappointing data
 * Canada October job losses reverse positive trend
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on
Friday, at one point losing more than half a U.S. cent, after
domestic jobs data showed an unexpected drop in employment,
raising the jobless rate higher than analysts had forecast.
 Canada's economy unexpectedly lost 43,200 jobs in October,
disappointing markets which had forecast a modest employment
gain and pushing the jobless rate up to 8.6 percent from 8.4
percent in September. [ID:nN06253705]
 The rise in the unemployment rate was higher than forecasts
for 8.5 percent and added to expectations the Bank of Canada
will keep interest rates low for a long time. The central bank
has conditionally pledged to keep rates at a record low until
at least the middle of next year.
 The Canadian dollar slipped as low as C$1.0742 to the U.S.
dollar, or 93.09 U.S. cents, but cut losses as market players
prepared for the U.S. non-farm payrolls figures.
 "The currency initially sold off but the declines have been
somewhat muted. Part of that may be just concern about payrolls
ahead for the U.S.," said Mark Chandler, fixed-income
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
 The U.S. jobs data will be closely watched to gauge the
strength of the U.S. economic recovery, which is critical to
Canada's fortunes as well because of the pair's massive trading
ties.
 Analysts polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers cut
175,000 jobs in October, fewer than the 263,000 jobs lost in
September. The unemployment rate is seen rising to a fresh
26-year high of 9.9 percent. [ID:nN03495528]
 At 7:45 a.m. (1245 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0704 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.42 U.S. cents, down from
C$1.0658 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.83 U.S. cents, at Thursday's
close.
 It was at C$1.0680, or 93.63 U.S. cents just before the
report.
 Canadian bond prices ticked higher as the disappointing
jobs data bolstered a flight to safety ahead of the U.S. jobs
data.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR edged up 4 Canadian cents to
C$99.69 to yield 1.406 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR gained 20 Canadian cents to C$101.95 to yield 3.507
percent.
 (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

