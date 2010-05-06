CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sinks further on euro zone crisis fears

* Low of C$1.0408 to the US$, or 96.08 U.S. cents,

* Oil prices hover around $80 a barrel

* Bonds slightly weaker across curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday to touch a 9-week low as fears that Greece's debt crisis may spread to other euro-zone countries battered investor confidence.

Canada's dollar touched a low of C$1.0408 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.08 U.S. cents, its weakest level since March 2, as world shares fell and the euro touched a 14-month low on escalating fears the Greece's debt crisis could sweep other euro zone states. [MKTS/GLOB] [FRX/]

"We have ongoing focus with what's going on in the euro zone," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Watt added another key area of focus on Thursday will be a meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to leave interest rates unchanged. However, market watchers will be closely watching any commentary around the Greece's debt crisis, which saw deadly riots in Athens on Wednesday and pressure building on Spain, Portugal and others. [ID:nSGE645070]

At 7:35 a.m. (1135 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0330 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.81 U.S. cents, down from Wednesday's finish at C$1.0297 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.12 U.S. cents.

"We'll sort of wait and see how market sentiment develops throughout the day, specifically on equity markets," said Watt.

"Are people prepared to today go through a period of reflection or are we going to be selling equities and selling risk again, which would catch the Canadian dollar as well."

But the commodity-linked currency could recoup some of it s recent losses, if U.S. stocks move higher. Stock index futures turned negative on Thursday morning after previously pointing to a higher open. [.N]

The currency could be supported by the price of crude oil, a key Canadian export, which hovered near $80 a barrel on Thursday. Oil had hit a six-week low as fears that Greece's economic crisis may spread to other European nations raised uncertainty over future global energy demand. [O/R]

Despite the powerful influence of external factors, a Reuters poll released on Wednesday forecast that the Canadian dollar will remain near parity with the greenback for at least the next six months, but will weaken off a year from now [CAD/POLL]

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the curve on Thursday alongside U.S. Treasuries, which fell in Europe in part on profit-taking.

U.S. Treasuries tracked euro zone benchmark Bunds, which dipped on profit-taking and investor relief after a smooth Spanish bond sale eased pressure in the currency bloc's debt crisis. [US/]

The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR sagged 2 Canadian cents to C$99.24 to yield 1.879 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR fell 15 Canadian cents to C$99.50 to yield 3.560 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)