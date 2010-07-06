CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs against greenback on risk rally

* C$ rises to 94.51 U.S. cents

* Bonds lower across the curve

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday in a broad rally of riskier assets that boosted global stocks and commodity prices.

Helping to lift sentiment was an upbeat assessment of the global economy by the Reserve Bank of Australia, as well as receding sovereign debt fears in Europe. [FRX/]

"The Canadian dollar is rallying along with other currencies that are associated with risk, with the dollar and the yen being sold off," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

Canada's commodity-linked currency was also boosted by oil prices rebounding near $73 a barrel and copper firming to one-week high. [O/R] [MET/L]

Gold rose back above $1,210 an ounce as physical demand for the precious metal recovered after last week's price dip, and as the weaker dollar encouraged some buying. [GOL/][XAU=]

At 7:41 a.m. (1141 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$1.0581 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.51 U.S. cents, up from Monday's finish at C$1.0650 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.90 U.S. cents.

"A sustained move above 1.0680 is elusive and until that event it is hard to get too bearish on CAD," Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong, said in a note to client.

On the domestic data front, May building permits are expected to drop by 2 percent month over month, reversing almost half the 5.4 percent gain in April.

Canadian government bonds fell across the curve, while U.S. Treasuries edged up in Europe following a long-weekend holiday as the market played catch-up to recent gains in other safe-haven assets. [US/]

The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR dropped 3 Canadian cents to yield 1.425 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR shed 7 Canadian cents to yield 3.089 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)