TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled past C$1.2500 to the U.S. dollar, or 80 U.S. cents, after a report showing the biggest monthly job loss ever recorded in the survey by Statistics Canada. [ID:nN06253705]

The dollar fell from levels around C$1.2415, or 80.55 U.S. cents, just before the release of the report. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)