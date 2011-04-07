FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs ahead of Canada March jobs data
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 7, 2011 / 9:07 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs ahead of Canada March jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

   * C$ ends at C$0.9585 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0433
 * Bonds flat to lower
 * Focus on Friday's Canada data, 26,500 jobs seen created
 * Canada's first 2011 rate hike now seen in July
 (Updates to close)
 TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar CAD=D4
climbed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after early
seesawing, settlimg down ahead of Friday's Canadian employment
data for March.
 Early volatility sent the Canadian dollar as low as
C$0.9624 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0391, after a strong
earthquake again rocked Japan and as the European Central Bank
raised interest rates.  [ID:nLDE7351QH]
 The currency closed higher for the eighth time in the past
nine sessions. It finished at C$0.9585 to the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0433, up from Wednesday's North American finish of C$0.9604
to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0412.
 "The range has been relatively muted since around noon
after a fair bit of volatility this morning, which is not
totally unexpected given the event and data risk that we had,"
said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at
National Bank Financial.
 "(Volume has) been somewhat lighter, which is no surprise
given tomorrow's payroll number."
 Canada has created an average of 40,000 jobs a month over
the past five months -- a recovery that's been faster than in
the United States -- but gains in February were lackluster and
market watchers are keen to see if that lull was temporary.
[ID:nN01139782]
 Economists polled by Reuters expect that Canada added
26,500 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate seen edging
down to 7.7 percent from 7.8 percent.
 Oil prices were stronger on Thursday, lending support to
the commodity-linked currency, while traders firmed their
positions in advance of the jobs figures.
 "Sometimes the market has the propensity to pull back long
positions ahead of important data risk, like tomorrow's payroll
number in Canada," Spitz said. "But we're not seeing much
evidence of that right now."
 JULY RATE HIKE VIEW GAINS MOMENTUM
 Canadian government bond prices were flat to lower across
the curve ahead of the employment data, which is the last data
point available to the Bank of Canada ahead of its April 12
interest rate announcement.
 The central bank is expected to make its first interest
rate hike of 2011 in July, as it balances rising economic
growth against tame inflation and a high-flying Canadian
dollar, according to a Reuters poll on Thursday.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was unchanged in price to
yield 1.887 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR gave
back 37 Canadian cents to yield 3.438 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng;  editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.