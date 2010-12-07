FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips after dovish BoC holds rates
#Canada Dollar Report
December 7, 2010 / 6:46 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips after dovish BoC holds rates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * C$ falls to 99.14 U.S. cents
 * Bonds lower but outperform Treasuries
 (Updates to afternoon)
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated
further on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada held its key
interest rate steady and the market digested a statement widely
seen as dovish.
 The central bank, as expected, set the stage for rates to
pause at 1 percent for some time by emphasizing its concern
over weaker exports and the risks posed by Europe's debt woes.
[ID:nN07106511]
 At 1:17 p.m. (1817 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0087 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.14 U.S. cents, compared
with C$1.0027, or 99.73 U.S. cents right before the
announcement.
 It was also down from Monday's close at C$1.0053 to the
U.S. dollar, or 99.47 U.S. cents.
 "Again, they were focusing on the strength of the Canadian
dollar, the impact on net exports, the sluggish U.S. economy,"
said David Watt, senior fixed income and currency strategist at
RBC Capital Markets.
 "So they didn't go out of their way to indicate they are
uncomfortable on the sidelines."
 Overnight, the currency had flirted with parity, climbing
to a session high of C$1.0011 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.89 U.S.
cents, as global equities and commodities rallied on the back
of a U.S. tax deal and optimism that Ireland would pass an
austerity budget.
 "There's a lot of focus on risks, and risks that have
increased, and sovereign debt is mentioned explicitly, and that
seems to be the trump card right now keeping the Bank of Canada
from actually playing in the tightening game," said Eric
Lascelles, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
 But RBC's Watt noted the currency was still underperforming
its commodity-linked peers, such as the Australian dollar,
going into the announcement, and lagging alongside safe-haven
currencies such as the yen or Swiss franc.
 "In the past, we've sort of indicated the Canadian dollar
looks very much like a safe haven in a good way and today it
looks like a safe haven in a bad way," he said.
 Watt noted the Canadian dollar was still trading in a
fairly tight range, with significant U.S. dollar support eyed
around a November low of C$0.9977 and resistance at the 50-day
moving average of C$1.0150.
 Canadian bond prices were also down, tracking U.S.
Treasuries in a steep selloff as investors bailed out of
safe-haven government debt in favor of stocks and other riskier
assets. [US/]
 However, Canadian bonds outperformed their U.S.
counterparts across most of the curve with the dovish Bank of
Canada statement capping the losses.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 13 Canadian cents to
yield 1.629 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR fell
C$1.05 to yield 3.253 percent.

