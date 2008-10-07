FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 years ago
Canadian dollar hit by deteriorating world outlook
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
October 7, 2008 / 8:19 PM / 9 years ago

Canadian dollar hit by deteriorating world outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 * Canadian dollar falls 0.7 percent versus greenback
 * U.S. Federal Reserve backs up commercial paper market
 * Bond prices fall as Fed move hits safe-haven bid
 By John McCrank
 TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
a generally stronger U.S. dollar on Tuesday as weary investors
avoided the commodity-linked currency due to concerns about
fallout from the global financial crisis.
 Bond prices slid after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a
plan to help money markets and free up more day-to-day lending,
causing the safety bid for government debt to unwind.
 The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at
C$1.1073 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.31 cents, down from C$1.0992
to the U.S. dollar, or 90.98 cents, at Monday's close.
 The currency shed 0.7 percent against its U.S. counterpart
after dropping 1.6 percent on Monday, and 4.5 percent last
week, mostly in response to a stronger U.S. dollar.
 "General U.S. dollar strength right now is driving
everything and the Canadian dollar just gets pulled around,"
said Jacqui Douglas, a currency strategist at TD Securities.
 The cascading effects of the credit crisis have created an
unfavorable environment for the Canadian dollar, with the
downtrend already firmly established.
 "I don't think the Canadian dollar is going to be hitting
parity again with the U.S. dollar any time soon," said
Douglas.
 With lenders afraid to lend to one another in the wake of
the collapses of some of the biggest names in the financial
industry, U.S. dollar funding has become difficult to come by,
and that scarcity has put a premium on the greenback.
 The U.S. dollar has also regained its status as a safe
haven asset, in part due to deteriorating economic outlooks
elsewhere in the world, which have weakened other currencies.
 That bleaker global outlook has undercut support for
commodities, which make up around half of Canada's exports.
 "This credit crisis is just spreading everywhere," said
Douglas. "It's now firmly into European territory now, with
problems with the U.K. and European banks. So with the global
economy slowing, I think that people are worried about where
commodity prices are going."
 BOND PRICES FALL
 Canadian bond prices unwound from their recent safe-haven
bid along with the larger U.S. Treasury market, spurred by a
plan by the Fed to buy up unspecified amounts of commercial
paper to get liquidity flowing.
 Commercial paper is an important source of day-to-day
funding for many businesses, but issuance has nearly ground to
a halt due to the credit crunch.
 With large corporations unable to issue commercial paper or
to roll over existing commercial paper -- over $1 trillion of
it already exists -- banks were being forced to keep large
amounts of cash reserves. Corporate clients had set up credit
lines that could be tapped if they were unable to roll over the
commercial paper.
 "Now, they no longer need to do that," said Carlos Leitao.
"They (companies) can go straight to the government, so that
should, in principal, relieve the pressure off the banks and at
least get the interbank markets to function a little bit more
normally."
 The Bank of Canada said that at this time it does not
intend to join co-ordinated central bank actions aimed at
increasing U.S. dollar liquidity. It said the Canadian
financial sector is well supported.
 The two-year bond fell 8 Canadian cents to C$101.00 to
yield 2.269 percent. The 10-year bond dropped 63 Canadian cents
to C$106.02 to yield 3.508 percent.
 The yield spread between the two-year and the 10-year bond
dipped to 116 basis points from 118 basis points at the
previous close.
The 30-year bond dropped C$1.28 to C$115.82 to yield 4.060
percent. In the United States, the 30-year treasury yielded
4.015 percent.
 The three-month when-issued T-bill yielded 1.55 percent,
unchanged from the previous close.
 (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.