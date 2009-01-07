CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slumps on oil, U.S. economic gloom

* C$ falls from two-month high as oil tumbles 12 percent

* Bond prices flat at short end; U.S. data disappoints

* Longer-term government debt down on supply concerns

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as the price of oil tumbled 12 percent on a buildup in inventory and as bleak U.S. employment data raised concerns about a deeper recession.

Bonds were flat on the short end of the curve as the ADP private sector employment data showed U.S. employers cut more jobs in December than expected.

Employers shed 693,000 jobs, up sharply from the revised 476,000 lost in November. [ID:nN07470568]

The longer end of the curve was lower on persistent supply concerns.

The Canadian currency finished at C$1.1971 to the U.S. dollar, or 83.54 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1828 to the U.S. dollar, or 84.55 U.S. cents, on Tuesday.

After a relatively strong start to the year, the currency market got a "smack of reality" with the U.S. data, said David Watt, senior currency strategist, RBC Capital Markets.

"We're still getting reports that are worse than expected. That sort of shows the economy is still slowing down," Watt said. "We're still in an environment where there is a great deal of uncertainty over the economic outlook."

After Wednesday's U.S. figures, investors were bracing for Friday's release of December employment data from both sides of the border.

The market expects Canada to have shed 22,000 jobs in December. That would follow a loss of 70,600 jobs in November.

Another factor weighing on the loonie was a big drop in the price of oil CLc1, which settled at $42.63, down 12.25 percent as a bigger than expected buildup in inventories fueled demand concerns. [ID:nL7335836]

In recent sessions, oil had been buoyed by rising geopolitical worries, which helped to boost the Canadian currency to a two-month high on Tuesday.

Fluctuations in the oil price often sway the currency as Canada is a major oil producer and exporter.

BONDS FLAT TO LOWER

For the most part, the domestic bond market mimicked U.S. Treasuries, which remained under pressure on persistent concerns about swelling supply after a weak auction on three-year notes. [ID:nNYG001450]

"There's some concern that both large sizes of auctions and frequent auctions may, at least temporarily, cause yields to remain high," said Mark Chandler, fixed income strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The two-year bond was flat at C$103.00 to yield 1.143 percent, while the 10-year bond drooped 55 Canadian cents to C$110.75 to yield 2.931 percent.

The yield spread between the two-year and 10-year bond was 176 basis points, versus 175 at the previous close.

The 30-year bond fell C$1.35 to yield 3.704 percent. In the United States, the 30-year treasury yielded 3.0363 percent. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Rob Wilson)