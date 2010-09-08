FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots higher, bonds fall, after rate hike
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
September 8, 2010 / 2:04 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ shoots higher, bonds fall, after rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

   * Bank of Canada raises rate, sees slower recovery
 * C$ jumps to 96.14 U.S. cents
 * Bonds fall as BoC statement more balanced than expected
 (Updates with comment after rate decision)
 By Ka Yan Ng
 TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped
against the U.S. currency on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada
raised interest rates and left the door open for further rate
hikes, while bonds turned sharply lower.
 The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25
basis points for a third time this year, bringing the rate to 1
percent, but it cautioned that a weak U.S. economy would hamper
Canada's recovery. For more see [ID:nBCL8KE615].
 Still, market analysts found the statement to be more
balanced than expected, lighting a fire under the currency and
sparking a selloff in bonds.
 "The view was that there was going to be more of a signal
of a pause (in rate hikes) at the next fixed announcement date
and the market didn't get it," said Derek Burleton, deputy
chief economist at TD Bank Financial.
 At 9:35 a.m. (1335 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0402 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.14 U.S. cents, more than
three-quarters of a cent higher than its level just before the
policy announcement. It was also up from Tuesday's close of
C$1.0480 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.42 U.S. cents.
 The two-year Canada bond CA2YT=RR dropped 18 Canadian
cents to yield 1.362 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR fell 72 Canadian cents to yield 3.012 percent.
 The rate decision was one of the closer calls for the
central bank in some time, and while market watchers said the
bank's statement did not shut down the possibility of more rate
hikes in the near term, market pricing was stiffly in favor of
no change in rates.
 According to a Reuters calculation on yields on overnight
index swaps, the markets saw about an 82 percent probability of
the bank leaving rates unchanged at its next policy
announcement date in October. BOCWATCH
 That is in line with a recent Reuters poll of global
strategists and Canada's 12 primary dealers that showed most
saw the bank leaving interest rates steady for the rest of the
year. [CA/POLL]
 "As it stands right now, our official call was for the bank
to remain on hold for the next few meetings, but that's
obviously something we have to review in light of the statement
and as economic figures roll in in the weeks ahead, but that's
our official call for now," said Doug Porter, deputy chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets.
 Investors were also eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's
release of its Beige Book, due later in the day. This economic
evidence gathered from the central bank's 12 regional banks
will provide insight into the state of the U.S. economy, as
well as U.S. retail sales data.
 (Additional reporting by Claire Sibonney, Jennifer Kwan, and
Solarina Ho; editing by Peter Galloway)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.