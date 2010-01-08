FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as US$ falters on weak jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
January 8, 2010 / 3:07 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as US$ falters on weak jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 * C$ edges up to C$1.0344 to the U.S. dollar
 * Bonds rise after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report
 * Canadian employment report disappoints
 (Adds details, quotes)
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against the U.S. currency on Friday morning as the greenback
fell after a disappointing U.S. employment report tempered
optimism about a swift economic recovery.
 The market reacted negatively to the U.S. employment data,
sending the U.S. dollar lower against the euro after a
government report showed U.S. employers unexpectedly cut 85,000
jobs in December. [FRX/]
 "It lowers the market's initial knee-jerk reaction about
the possibility of rate hikes. That would soften your U.S.
dollar tolerance in the very short term," said Derek Holt,
economist at Scotia Capital.
 At 9:22 a.m. (1422 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0344 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.67 U.S. cents, up from
Thursday's North American finish of C$1.0350 to the U.S.
dollar, or 96.62 U.S. cents.
 In early trading the Canadian dollar had dropped as low as
C$1.0386, or 96.28 U.S. cents, after the Canadian employment
report for December showed an unexpected loss of 2,600 jobs.
[ID:nN08233091]
 The Canadian unemployment rate held steady at 8.5 percent,
as forecast in a Reuters poll. The job losses, which followed a
gain of 79,000 jobs in November, are small enough to be
considered a flat reading, but disappointed the market
consensus for a 20,000 increase.
 "The gain on employment (was) weaker than expected so
likely near term to put some downward pressure on Canada as it
suggests the Bank of Canada is going to be in no rush to start
tightening interest rates," said Paul Ferley, assistant chief
economist, Royal Bank of Canada.
 Still, Holt said the broader trend is for more robust jobs
growth in 2010.
 "Markets are increasingly convinced that we're moving
towards the next phase of recovery in both world economic
growth and job markets and that's laying on a bit more risk
tolerance," he said.
 "I personally dismiss both of these reports as being
historical artifacts as we turn the page to sustained jobs
growth in 2010," Holt added.
 The price of oil [O/R], a key Canadian export, slipped to
around $82 a barrel, while gold prices were steady. [GOL/]
Commodity prices often influence the direction of the Canadian
dollar.
 BONDS HIGHER
 Canadian bond prices switched direction, turning higher
after the jobs data. The move mimicked U.S. Treasuries where
bonds rallied as investors pared back bets on near-term rate
hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [US/]
 "Both countries showed modest disappointment. There was the
hope that we could see yields settle down a little bit after
they rose late last year, but I think markets first had to get
through the payroll report," said Mark Chandler, fixed income
strategist, RBC Capital Markets.
 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR rose 13 Canadian
cents to C$99.87 to yield 1.320 percent, while the 30-year bond
CA30YT=RR rose 45 Canadian cents to C$114.20 to yield 4.129
percent.
  (Additional reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter
Galloway)

