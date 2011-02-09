CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady in early dealings

* C$ flat at $1.0054, bonds steady

* Bernanke's congressional testimony may be key driver

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar was flat against the U.S. currency in a muted range on Wednesday, as market players looked for a catalyst to push the currency one way or another after falling more than a penny in the previous session.

In early dealings, the currency traded in a 24-tick trading range between C$0.9932-C$0.9956 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0068-$1.0044 the day after it slid to a one-week low at C$0.9978 versus the greenback, or $1.0022.

"The Canadian dollar is going to have another quiet session today due to a lack of data out of the U.S. and Canada, and because it's going to consolidate yesterday's losses above C$0.9910 in a tight C$0.9910-C$0.9990 range," said Michael O'Neill, managing director at Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange.

At 8:03 a.m. (1303 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was at C$0.9946 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0054, unchanged from Tuesday's North American session close.

With no data on Wednesday, investors may pay particular attention to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).

Oil prices, typically a driver of Canada's commodity-linked currency, were slightly higher, providing a bit of support.

Canadian government bonds were flat on Wednesday ahead of an auction of C$3.2 billion in three-year bonds. [CA/AUC]

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.878 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR dropped 42 Canadian cents to yield 3.487 percent.

(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Kenneth Barry)