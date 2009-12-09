FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs on firm commodities, risk desire
#Canada Dollar Report
December 9, 2009 / 1:51 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs on firm commodities, risk desire

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 * Canadian dollar edges higher to 94.32 U.S. cents
 * Bonds prices drift lower
 By Jennifer Kwan
 TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed
against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, boosted by firmer
commodity prices and as investor risk appetite returned after
recent losses.
 The price of oil, a key Canadian export that often
influences movements in the currency, rose toward $74 a barrel
in part on a weaker greenback, while gold was also higher.
[O/R] [GOL]
 The unit was also helped by indications U.S. equity markets
would gain footing after two sessions of losses. [.N]
 "Generally the view here is Canada is oversold. The U.S.
dollar bounce did not treat Canada kindly," said Firas Askari,
head of foreign exchange trading at BMO Capital Markets.
 At 8:27 a.m. (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0602 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.32 U.S. cents, up from
Tuesday's finish at C$1.0639 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.99 U.S.
cents.
 The Canadian currency's rise followed a weaker session on
Tuesday when global debt concerns rattled markets. Appetite for
risk waned after credit agency Fitch cut Greece's credit rating
and as worries about Dubai's debt woes resurfaced, keeping the
U.S. dollar buoyant as a safe haven. [ID:nGEE5B71A1]
[ID:nWNA9534] [FRX/]
 As well, the unit fell even after the Bank of Canada
reiterated on Tuesday that it would leave its benchmark
interest rate unchanged until mid 2010, but offered the market
a slightly more hawkish tone in its accompanying statement,
said Askari. [ID:nN08193566]
 "What people were expecting was more recognition of the
recent economic strength that we've seen out of Canada. The
bank is being somewhat wary about pointing to it," he said.
 "I think they were as hawkish as they could've gotten away
with."
 Canadian bond prices edged lower after rising the previous
day on flight-to-safety bids, while also tracking U.S.
Treasuries, which sagged on Wednesday ahead of a 10-year note
auction. [US/]
 (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

