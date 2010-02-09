CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains, bonds fall, on Greek rescue speculation

* C$ rises to 93.76 U.S. cents

* Bonds fall on Greece bailout speculation

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's currency firmed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment increased on speculation that initiatives are underway to help fix Greece's debt problems.

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet is cutting short a trip to Australia to attend a special European Union summit, prompting a rise in global stock markets. [ID:nSGE61801C] [MKTS/GLOB]

Additionally, Canada's commodity-linked dollar found support from firmer oil prices, which rose toward $73 a barrel. [O/R]

At 8:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0666 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.76 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0745 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.07 U.S. cents, at Monday's close.

"Equities look a little firmer than where we left things yesterday, so are commodities. A little bit of risk is being put back on, and the Canadian dollar is benefiting as a result," said Firas Askari, head of foreign exchange trading at BMO Capital Markets.

"The risk is back on with euro bouncing because of Trichet coming back for the quasi-hastily called EU summit with hopes of Greece being bailed out."

Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve on rising risk sentiment.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 3 Canadian cents to C$100.48 to yield 1.264 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR lost 14 Canadian cents to C$103.05 to yield 3.365 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)