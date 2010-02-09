FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains, bonds fall, on Greek rescue speculation
#Canada Dollar Report
February 9, 2010 / 1:41 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains, bonds fall, on Greek rescue speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read




 * C$ rises to 93.76 U.S. cents



 * Bonds fall on Greece bailout speculation



 TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's currency firmed against
the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as risk sentiment increased on
speculation that initiatives are underway to help fix Greece's
debt problems.



 European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet is
cutting short a trip to Australia to attend a special European
Union summit, prompting a rise in global stock markets.
[ID:nSGE61801C] [MKTS/GLOB]



 Additionally, Canada's commodity-linked dollar found
support from firmer oil prices, which rose toward $73 a barrel.
[O/R]



 At 8:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at
C$1.0666 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.76 U.S. cents, up from
C$1.0745 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.07 U.S. cents, at Monday's
close.



 "Equities look a little firmer than where we left things
yesterday, so are commodities. A little bit of risk is being
put back on, and the Canadian dollar is benefiting as a
result," said Firas Askari, head of foreign exchange trading at
BMO Capital Markets.



 "The risk is back on with euro bouncing because of Trichet
coming back for the quasi-hastily called EU summit with hopes
of Greece being bailed out."



 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve on rising
risk sentiment.



 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 3 Canadian cents to
C$100.48 to yield 1.264 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR lost 14 Canadian cents to C$103.05 to yield 3.365
percent.
  (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)






















































