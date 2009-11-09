CANADA FX DEBT-Risk appetite boosts C$, bonds fall

* C$ rises to 94.14 U.S. cents

* Bonds fall as risk appetite rises

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's currency rose against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday after a the Group of 20 promised to keep stimulus policies in place until the global economic recovery was assured.

Canadian bonds fell as risk appetite boosted global stocks and U.S. stock futures suggested a jump at the open, lowering the safe-haven bid.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, meeting over the weekend in Scotland, refrained from directly addressing currencies in talks on rebalancing the global economy. [ID:nLQ516726]

Also, the International Monetary Fund said in a report while the U.S. dollar had depreciated in recent months, it still remained on the "strong" side, putting pressure on the U.S. unit.

The Canadian currency's strength was in line with other global currencies that took advantage of renewed risk appetite that suggested U.S. interest rates will stay low for some time, particularly after last week's soft U.S. jobs data. [FRX/]

"It's really the comments that were attributed to the IMF as well as the G20 that have had the U.S. dollar under pressure," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"The week is starting with increased risk appetite. Once again there's no guarantee that risk appetite maintains itself because there's a lot of volatility in these markets right now."

Bouncing off its lowest closing level in nearly a week, the Canadian dollar also found support from record gold and rising oil prices. [GOL/] [O/R]

The currency held steady after Canadian data showed housing starts rose in October. [ID:nHND005510]

At 8:20 a.m. (1320 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.0622 to the U.S. dollar, or 94.14 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0753 to the U.S. dollar, or 93.00 U.S. cents, at Friday's close.

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 2 Canadian cents to C$99.68 to yield 1.411 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR shed 20 Canadian cents to C$101.65 to yield 3.544 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)