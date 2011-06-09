CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on commodities, data in focus

* C$ C$0.9773 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0232

* Bonds mostly weaker following U.S. jobs, trade data

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was modestly firmer against the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning as oil prices held firm, with the currency moving in a tight range ahead of Friday's Canadian employment data for May.

U.S. crude climbed on supply worries after OPEC ministers meeting in Vienna on Wednesday failed to agree on output targets. The Canadian dollar is sensitive to oil-price swings as oil is a key export. [O/R]

"The firmness today is mainly coming from some of the commodities, which have appreciated today," said Charles St-Arnaud, Canadian economist and currency strategist in New York at Nomura Securities International. "That's providing some support for the Canadian dollar."

At 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the currency CAD=D4 was at C$0.9773 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0232, up from Wednesday's North American finish of C$0.9797 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0207.

Scotia Capital said in a morning note that it expected the currency to trade between C$0.9743 and C$0.9815 through Thursday.

The Canadian dollar briefly fell close to Wednesday's closing level after Canadian data showed the country's trade deficit had widened unexpectedly to C$924 million in April following a deficit of C$417 million in March, a downward revision from a surplus. Much of the weakness came from supply chain disruptions due to the Japanese earthquake and tsunami in March. [ID:nN09150409]

"We had relatively bad trade numbers, but a lot of it is coming from revision from previous month, which was already hinted in last week's GDP," St-Arnaud said, noting the bounce-back in the currency after the market saw the data was not as negative as it first appeared.

South of the border, U.S. jobless claims rose unexpectedly, stoking fears of a stalled economic recovery, even though a separate report showed record U.S. exports in April. The United States is Canada's biggest trading partner. [ID:nN09117731]

After a string of lackluster North American economic data, investors are looking ahead to Friday's Canadian jobs figures for May for further guidance.

Canadian bond prices were mostly weaker across the curve, shadowing U.S. Treasuries, which pared gains following U.S. jobless and trade data. [US/]

The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.439 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR lost 19 Canadian cents to yield 3.028 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Peter Galloway)