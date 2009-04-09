FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after key Canadian jobs data
#Canada Dollar Report
April 9, 2009 / 12:00 PM / 8 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms after key Canadian jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 By Frank Pingue
 TORONTO, April 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar got a
boost versus the U.S. currency on Thursday morning as domestic
jobs data came in below expectations, but was still not as weak
as some market players had anticipated.
 The Canadian currency rose as high as C$1.2308 to the U.S.
dollar, or 81.25 U.S. cents, up from pre-data levels around
C$1.2363 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.89 U.S. cents.
 The rise in the currency followed a report that showed the
Canadian economy shed 61,300 jobs in March. Analysts surveyed
by Reuters had expected 55,000 job losses for March, though
some forecasts called for 90,000 job losses. [ID:nN09253705]
 "Although it was below the consensus, the whisper numbers
were that it was going to be even worse, so the fact that is
was only minus 60,000 actually seemed to give the market some
encouragement," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at
RBC Capital Markets.
 "A lot of people were positioned for worse numbers ... so
people thought 'well it's bad but not really bad enough to
justify the (U.S.) currency moving sharply higher.'"
 At 7:45 a.m. (1145 GMT), the Canadian dollar had eased back
a touch to C$1.2347 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.99 U.S. cents, up
from C$1.2373 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.82 U.S. cents, at
Wednesday's close.
 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve, mirroring
moves by the bigger U.S. Treasury market as North American
equities were expected to open higher.

