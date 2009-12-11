CANADA FX DEBT-C$ up as firm oil, stocks boost risk bid

* C$ higher at 95.28 U.S. cents

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher on Friday morning, lifted by firmness in oil and gold prices and economic data that reassured investors that the global economy is on a steady growth path.

Global equity markets, typically a barometer of risk that often sways movements in the currency, were higher and oil prices rose on a higher demand outlook and strong Chinese industrial output data. [GLOB/MKTS] [O/R]

"We're risk-on this morning with the Asian market doing pretty well, Europe being up across the board and North American futures being up," said J.P. Blais, vice president foreign exchange products.

"Combined with higher oil and gold prices, it's buy Canada."

At 8:01 a.m. (1301 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was at C$1.0495 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.28 U.S. cents, up from C$1.0504 to the U.S. dollar, or 95.20 U.S. cents, on Thursday.

Blais said investor sentiment was also lifted after analysts at ratings agency Moody's said UK and U.S. sovereign credit ratings were not under threat at the moment. [FRX/]

Canadian bond prices were flat to lower across the curve, influenced by lingering effects of a poorly bid 30-year debt auction in the United States on Friday, raising worries about financing the huge U.S. federal deficit. [US/] (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)