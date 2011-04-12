FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ softer ahead of rate decision
Sections
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada Dollar Report
April 12, 2011 / 12:29 PM / 6 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ softer ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was
slightly weaker on Tuesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's
interest rate decision, joining a sell-off in riskier assets
including global stocks and commodities.
 Global share prices slipped on Tuesday while commodity
prices tumbled from record peaks after a Goldman Sachs report
advised investors to lock in profits before oil and other
commodity markets reverse. [MKTS/GLOB]
 "In spite of the upcoming BoC rate announcement set for
9:00 this morning - which often dampens price moves in the
days/hours leading up to it - the pair saw some volatility last
night as it reacted in line with broader macro movers," Jack
Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank
Financial, said in a note to clients.
 "Assuming that no change in rates is a foregone conclusion
- we will be looking for (Bank of Canada Governor Mark) Carney
et al. to walk a very tight line between preparing the market
for future rate hikes while trying not to exacerbate strength
in the loonie."
 The currency CAD=D4 was trading at C$0.9581 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0437, compared with its close on Monday at
C$0.9565 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0455.
 All 41 economists and strategists in a Reuters poll
released on Thursday expected the Bank of Canada to keep its
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1 percent. [CA/POLL]
[BOC-PRE]
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.