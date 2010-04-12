FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides on buying of euro after Greek rescue
#Canada Dollar Report
April 12, 2010 / 12:14 PM / 7 years ago

Reuters Staff

 * Canadian dollar down at 99.26 U.S. cents



 * Bonds lower across curve



 By Claire Sibonney



 TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the U.S. dollar on Monday after euro zone finance
ministers agreed to a rescue package for Greece, triggering a
broader rally in the European currency.



 The ministers approved a 30 billion euro ($40.5 billion)
aid package of loans, which Greece could tap if needed, with at
least 10 billion euros also expected from the International
Monetary Fund. For details see [ID:nLDE63A0BO]



 "It's primarily due to cross-selling of Canada and buying
of euro. Euro was obviously the big mover with the over-the-top
bailout announcement that came through," said Firas Askari,
head of foreign exchange trading at BMO Capital Markets.



 "There isn't too much going on outside the European deal
that was announced, where they basically threw everything but
the kitchen sink, and the kitchen sink, at the issue."



 At 7:56 a.m. (1156 GMT), the Canadian dollar  CAD=D3
fell to C$1.0075 or 99.26 U.S. cents, down from Friday's
close of C$1.0040 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.60 U.S. cents.



 "Right now most people are long the Canadian dollar, and
you know, they're looking for levels to maybe add, but I don't
think anyone is worried about Canada weakening off too much,"
Askari added.



 Oil prices fell below $85 a barrel and gold neared a
four-month high. [O/R] [GOL/], which could also affect Canada's
currency.



 Canadian bond prices were lower across the curve, following
U.S. Treasures down as the deal for Greece sapped demand for
lower-risk government debt. [US/]



 The two-year government bond CA2YT=RR lost 3 Canadian
cents at C$99.340 to yield 1.858 percent, while the 10-year
bond CA10YT=RR dropped 19 Canadian cents to C$100.580 to
yield 3.675 percent.



(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)






















































    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.
