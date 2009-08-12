CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips ahead of FOMC, bonds steady

* C$ weakens as risk aversion dominates

* Bond prices flat ahead of Fed decision

* Exit strategies must await recovery-finmin

By Ka Yan Ng

TORONTO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar dipped to a fresh three-week low against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as riskier positions were pared ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement later in the day.

In overnight trading, the currency fell as low as C$1.1077 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.28 U.S. cents CAD=, a new three-week low before steadying to about halfway between the low and Tuesday's North American session close.

At 7:50 a.m. (1150 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.1044 to the greenback, or 90.55 U.S. cents, down from C$1.1015 to the U.S. dollar, or 90.79 U.S. cents, on Tuesday, when it finished lower for a fourth straight session.

Risk aversion has been a dominant theme in recent sessions after tumbling Chinese stocks dented demand for riskier currencies.

"It is indicative that the market is at the point where they are rethinking their global growth view," said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"So in this environment it was not a surprise that we saw some further risk aversion overnight. And now the FOMC meeting is a significant event and could provide some risk for the U.S. dollar."

While the Fed's policy setting arm is expected to hold its benchmark overnight rate in a range of zero to 0.25 percent, the focus is on the Fed's statement and how the U.S. central bank characterizes the recovery. (For details, see [ID:nN10470294])

Meanwhile, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, speaking to reporters after three days of meetings in Beijing, said global policymakers must secure a rock-solid economic recovery before they turn their attention to exit strategies from stimulus policies or a discussion of exchange rates.

Flaherty also repeated that the positive signs in the economy have been encouraging but tentative. [ID:nPEK61145]

Domestic bonds could get some home-grown direction when the June merchandise trade figures and new housing price index are released Wednesday, but were otherwise flat ahead of the Fed decision.

The two-year Canadian bond edged up 1 Canadian cent to C$99.31 to yield 1.342 percent, while the 10-year bond rose 5 Canadian cents to C$102.10 to yield 3.494 percent. <0#CABMK=>

The 30-year bond slipped 15 Canadian cents to C$116.80 to yield 3.993 percent. In the United States, the 30-year bond yielded 4.422 percent. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)