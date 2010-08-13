FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from early drop, bonds mixed
#Canada Dollar Report
August 13, 2010 / 2:43 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from early drop, bonds mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

   * C$ rebounds to 96.48 U.S. cents
 * Bonds mixed as equity markets make gains
 * U.S. retail sales tepid, inflation at 40-year low
 (Adds details)
 By Ka Yan Ng
 OTTAWA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rebounded
against the greenback on Friday morning after being pulled down
early in the day by the initial reaction to U.S. July data for
inflation and retail sales.
 The currency CAD=D4 slid to C$1.0440 to the U.S. dollar,
or 95.79 U.S. cents, as the U.S. dollar rose after the release
of figures that showed U.S. retail sales and consumer prices
rose in July. But the U.S. dollar then fell back against the
Canadian currency because the data was "not enough to derail
anybody's view" on the fragile state of the economy, said Jack
Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank
Financial.
 Higher energy costs helped lift U.S. consumer prices, the
first rise in four months, in a report that could ease concerns
about deflation.  [ID:nN13179718]
 The rise in U.S. retail sales was concentrated in auto and
gasoline station sales, suggesting underlying momentum in
consumer spending remains tame. A separate report showed U.S.
consumer sentiment inched up in early August from July.
[ID:nN12179325]  [ID:nN13177086]
 By 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT), the Canadian currency had
recovered to C$1.0365 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.48 U.S. cents,
up from Thursday's finish at C$1.0428 to the U.S. dollar, or
95.90 U.S. cents.
 Aside from the U.S. data, the day's influences could come
from equity market movements, while the day's range has likely
already been established, Spitz said.
 "It's unlikely to trade through C$1.0360 today, but
momentum can be a game changer as we've seen over the last
number of sessions," he said.
 "All in all, it's likely to hold between C$1.0360 and
C$1.0440 ... but again, unless there's a huge move up or down
in equities, we're unlikely to probe through either end of that
range."
 BONDS MIXED
 Canadian bond prices were up but off highs in long-dated
issues, and weaker in short-dated maturities, after the U.S.
consumer confidence data was a bit above expectations.
 Moderate gains in equity markets also took favor away from
an earlier safe-haven bid to debt.
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 5 Canadian cents to
yield 1.383 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was up
1 Canadian cent to yield 3.011 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Peter Galloway)

