7 years ago
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on China data, Carney in focus
December 13, 2010 / 3:07 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on China data, Carney in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 * C$ hits highest level since Dec. 7, pares gains
 * Sits at 99.50 U.S. cents ahead of Bank of Canada speech
 * Bank Governor Carney's speech expected to be dovish
 * Canadian bond prices flat to lower
 (Adds details)
 TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied to
near a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday
morning, lifted by a slightly weaker greenback and commodity
prices that firmed on strong Chinese economic data.
 Chinese industrial output in November beat expectations,
while inflation climbed to a 28-month high. The upbeat data
helped to send commodities higher. [ID:nBJL002113]
[ID:nL3E6ND0F6] [O/R] [GOL/]
 "Stronger economic news out of China got the ball rolling,"
said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at
National Bank Financial.
 "The U.S. dollar itself is weaker along with the Japanese
yen. So the Canadian dollar along with other commodity-based
currencies are all trading higher this morning."
 At 9:35 a.m. (1435 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 was
at C$1.0050 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.50 U.S. cents, up from
Friday's finish of C$1.0094 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.07 U.S.
cents.
 The currency added to gains after data showed Canada's
industrial capacity use pushed to a higher-than-expected 78.1
percent in the third quarter, suggesting businesses are coping
with a stronger currency. [ID:nN13189872]
 It reached as high as C$1.0028 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.72
U.S. cents, its highest point since Dec. 7.
 CARNEY EXPECTED TO BE DOVISH
 Market focus was on a speech by Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney later on Monday. The speech, "Reflections on the
Economic Outlook", is expected to be followed by a press
conference.
 Carney may offer hints on when the bank's stalled rate-hike
campaign may resume given the economy's decelerating growth.
Last week, the central bank held its key interest rate steady
and said Canada's trade-reliant economy is recovering more
slowly than the bank had projected.
 "It shouldn't be too much of a deviation. The only offset
could be the news from the fiscal side in the U.S., which I
think has caused a lot of people to revise up growth in the
U.S. and through that, Canada as well," said TD Securities
senior macro strategist David Tulk.
 He added that rate hikes will probably resume in July but
said that if Carney dwells on recent U.S. stimulus moves and
their effect on the Canadian economy, that will serve as a
"hawkish counterpoint" and perhaps point to an earlier interest
rate increase.
 Canadian bond prices were largely flat to lower, tracking
the prices of U.S. Treasuries, which edged down as investors
sold bonds in anticipation of higher growth and deeper deficits
in the United States. [US/]
 The two-year bond CA2YT=RR ticked 4 Canadian cents lower
to yield 1.740 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was
down 20 Canadian cents to yield 3.339 percent.
 (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng and Jennifer Kwan; editing by Peter
Galloway)

