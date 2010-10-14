FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 years ago
CANADA FX-C$ pierces parity after Singapore surprise
#Canada Dollar Report
October 14, 2010 / 12:33 PM / 7 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ pierces parity after Singapore surprise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

   * C$ breaks through parity, touches high of $1.002
 * Bond prices fall as risk appetite returns to market
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pushed
through parity against the U.S. dollar on Thursday for the
first time since April, after Singapore unexpectedly tightened
policy by letting its currency strengthen, hitting the
greenback hard.
  The U.S. dollar index hit the year's low and world stocks
hit 2-year highs with investors seeing easier U.S. monetary
policy driving a flight to high-yielding assets. [MKTS/GLOB]
 In the middle of the European morning, the Canadian
currency CAD=D4 touched a high of C$0.9980 against the U.S.
dollar, or $1.002, its strongest level since April 26.
 "We needed something more than the quantitative easing,"
said Matthew Strauss, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets.
 "The Singapore story ... highlighting the divergence in
what's happening in the U.S. compared to what's happening in
Asia and that resulted in some further U.S. selling."
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

